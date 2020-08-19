Lois Ann VisekNovember 5, 1943 - August 12, 2020Heaven is beaming with the smile of our beautiful angel, Lois Ann (Owen) Visek.Lois was born in Osage, Iowa, and grew up in Cedar Rapids, where she attended Washington High School.She was an accomplished accordion player and performed a recital at Carnegie Hall with the Bodicker School of Music.Lois worked as an assistant in the fields of Denistry, Family Medicine and Audiology, and enjoyed volunteering at St. Mary's.Her nurturing spirit, warm wit, and sweet hospitality made everyone who met her love her. She treasured her family and friends and we all have the fondest memories of our time with her.Lois will be greatly missed, though her parting is painful, there is joy in knowing she is in the loving arms of her husband, Bob, and daughter, Tracey. She is survived by her daughter, Laura; grandchildren, Trevor and Amber; great-grandchildren, Brylee and Bohden; sister, Judy, and brother, Roger.A special thanks to HopeWest and caregivers, Lulu and Mary, along with Browns Cremation and Funeral Service, where a service will be held Thursday August 20, at 3:00 p.m.