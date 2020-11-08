Lois Arlene (Shultz) HarperJanuary 23, 1935 - October 31, 2020On Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Larchwood Inns, Grand Junction, Colorado, Lois went to be with her Lord. COVID-19 took her body, the Lord and Savior has her soul. She was 85 years of age.Lois was born January 23, 1935, to Doss L. Shultz and Martha (Elsberry) Shultz in Collbran, Colorado. She grew up in Mesa, Colorado, where she resided most of her life. She graduated from Collbran Union High School. She helped in the family grocery store, was a telephone operator for Mesa, and worked at Mesa Lakes Resort where she met John H. Harper, who was on leave from the Korean War. They were married in Mesa, Colorado on September 3, 1955, and raised their family in Mesa. They were married 54 years until John's death in 2009.At the age of 31, she attended cosmetology school and open Lois's Country Curl. She prided herself in the success of her business in a small town. She enjoyed doing crafts, gardening, and spending time on the Grand Mesa with her family.Lois also resided in Palisade, Colorado until 2017, when a fall required her to move to a care facility.Survivors include her daughter, Kimberle (John) West of Collbran; sons, John (Julie) Harper of Fruita, and Brent (Leslie) Harper of Montrose; sister, Marjorie (Tom) Freeman of Grand Junction; nine grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.Cremation has taken place and services will be at a later date.Arrangements are under direction of Callahan-Edfast Mortuary and Crematory, Grand Junction, Colorado.