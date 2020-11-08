1/1
Lois Arlene (Shultz) Harper
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Arlene (Shultz) Harper

January 23, 1935 - October 31, 2020

On Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Larchwood Inns, Grand Junction, Colorado, Lois went to be with her Lord. COVID-19 took her body, the Lord and Savior has her soul. She was 85 years of age.

Lois was born January 23, 1935, to Doss L. Shultz and Martha (Elsberry) Shultz in Collbran, Colorado. She grew up in Mesa, Colorado, where she resided most of her life. She graduated from Collbran Union High School. She helped in the family grocery store, was a telephone operator for Mesa, and worked at Mesa Lakes Resort where she met John H. Harper, who was on leave from the Korean War. They were married in Mesa, Colorado on September 3, 1955, and raised their family in Mesa. They were married 54 years until John's death in 2009.

At the age of 31, she attended cosmetology school and open Lois's Country Curl. She prided herself in the success of her business in a small town. She enjoyed doing crafts, gardening, and spending time on the Grand Mesa with her family.

Lois also resided in Palisade, Colorado until 2017, when a fall required her to move to a care facility.

Survivors include her daughter, Kimberle (John) West of Collbran; sons, John (Julie) Harper of Fruita, and Brent (Leslie) Harper of Montrose; sister, Marjorie (Tom) Freeman of Grand Junction; nine grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and services will be at a later date.

Arrangements are under direction of Callahan-Edfast Mortuary and Crematory, Grand Junction, Colorado.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
(970) 243-2450
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved