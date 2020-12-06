1/1
Lois Eileen Rhyne
1926 - 2020
Lois Eileen Rhyne

March 3, 1926 - November 28, 2020

Lois Eileen Rhyne went to be with the Lord on November 28, 2020, at the HopeWest Hospice Care Center.

Lois was born in Hobart, Oklahoma March 3, 1926, to Clarence W. Beacham and Vena F. Beacham (Bonds). She spent her childhood in Hobart where she met her soulmate, Elmer J. Rhyne. They were married on January 29, 1943. Elmer preceded her in death in 2010. They were married for 67 years. They have two sons, Gary and Danny, both of Grand Junction.

Lois was a homemaker, sometimes waitress, and co-manager (along with Elmer) of several apartment complexes in Grand Junction. They were the managers of Heather Ridge Apartments for many years. She was a member of Monument Baptist Church.

Her interests and hobbies included watching the Denver Broncos, putting together jigsaw puzzles, making beaded jewelry, and fishing.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; her parents, and brothers, Charles, Jimmy and Bruce.

She is survived by sons, Gary (Susan), and Danny (Sheri); grandson, C.J. Rhyne (Kayla); great-grandchildren, Adalyn and Canon Rhyne; sister, Kathy Featherman; brothers, Jack Beacham, and Rob Beacham, and many nephews and nieces.

The family wishes to thank Grand Villa Assisted Living and the HopeWest Hospice Care Center for the wonderful care they provided for Lois. They were truly a blessing.

Cremation has taken place and private services have been planned. Cremains will be placed at Palisade Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Monument Baptist Church or to the HopeWest Hospice Care Center.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2020.
