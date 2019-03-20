Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Fisk. View Sign

Lois S. Fisk

January 6, 1931 - March 14, 2019

Lois S. Fisk, 88, of Grand Junction, passed away at Eagle Ridge of the Grand Valley after a battle with cancer.

No services are planned at this time.

She was a volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital for 24 years, accumulating over 12,500 volunteer hours during her time there.

Survivors include her husband, Earl; her brother, Richard Staples; her son, Peter Canning of Grand Junction; daughter, Amy Puku of Louisburg, KS, and three step-sons, Richard, Danny, and Bruce Fisk, of Ogden, UT.

Donations can be made to HopeWest Hospice of Grand Junction, in her honor.



