Lois S. Fisk
January 6, 1931 - March 14, 2019
Lois S. Fisk, 88, of Grand Junction, passed away at Eagle Ridge of the Grand Valley after a battle with cancer.
No services are planned at this time.
She was a volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital for 24 years, accumulating over 12,500 volunteer hours during her time there.
Survivors include her husband, Earl; her brother, Richard Staples; her son, Peter Canning of Grand Junction; daughter, Amy Puku of Louisburg, KS, and three step-sons, Richard, Danny, and Bruce Fisk, of Ogden, UT.
Donations can be made to HopeWest Hospice of Grand Junction, in her honor.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
