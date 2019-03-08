Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Lampert. View Sign

Lois Lampert

June 22, 1923 - March 6, 2019

Lois Johnston Lampert entered into the presence of the Lord on March 6, 2019, from La Villa Grande Care Center in Grand Junction. She was 95.

Born on June 22, 1923, in Barron, Wisconsin, to Clair and Virginia Johnston, she spent her childhood years on farms in Wisconsin and in Franklin, Virginia. Lois received a Secretarial Diploma from Madison College in Harrisonburg, Virginia and went to work as secretary to the Manager of the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation in Washington, DC. After working there for several years, she moved to Colorado, where she became secretary to the Director of Penrose Cancer Hospital in Colorado Springs. While there, she met her future husband, Kenneth, who was a Pediatric Resident at St. Francis Hospital and later in Denver. They were married in Denver on April 14, 1951.

Lois enjoyed a lifelong love of art, particularly watercolor painting. She took pleasure in creating paintings as well as passing on her knowledge through teaching watercolor classes. Many of her paintings are on display throughout the Grand Valley. In addition, her devotion to God expressed itself in her tireless service to the church and her regard for the unborn and for Asian immigrants. Those who knew her best would attest to her keen sense of humor, interest in world affairs, passion for puzzles of all kinds and incomparable pie-making skills.

She is survived by sister, Elaine Crouch, of Virginia; daughter, Anne Richardson (Omar), of Grand Junction; son, Lyndon Lampert, of Lake City; two grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Monday, March 11th at 3:00 p. m. at First Presbyterian Church of Grand Junction.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Salvation Army, Wycliffe Associates or .

Lois LampertJune 22, 1923 - March 6, 2019Lois Johnston Lampert entered into the presence of the Lord on March 6, 2019, from La Villa Grande Care Center in Grand Junction. She was 95.Born on June 22, 1923, in Barron, Wisconsin, to Clair and Virginia Johnston, she spent her childhood years on farms in Wisconsin and in Franklin, Virginia. Lois received a Secretarial Diploma from Madison College in Harrisonburg, Virginia and went to work as secretary to the Manager of the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation in Washington, DC. After working there for several years, she moved to Colorado, where she became secretary to the Director of Penrose Cancer Hospital in Colorado Springs. While there, she met her future husband, Kenneth, who was a Pediatric Resident at St. Francis Hospital and later in Denver. They were married in Denver on April 14, 1951.Lois enjoyed a lifelong love of art, particularly watercolor painting. She took pleasure in creating paintings as well as passing on her knowledge through teaching watercolor classes. Many of her paintings are on display throughout the Grand Valley. In addition, her devotion to God expressed itself in her tireless service to the church and her regard for the unborn and for Asian immigrants. Those who knew her best would attest to her keen sense of humor, interest in world affairs, passion for puzzles of all kinds and incomparable pie-making skills.She is survived by sister, Elaine Crouch, of Virginia; daughter, Anne Richardson (Omar), of Grand Junction; son, Lyndon Lampert, of Lake City; two grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.Services will be held Monday, March 11th at 3:00 p. m. at First Presbyterian Church of Grand Junction.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Salvation Army, Wycliffe Associates or . Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.