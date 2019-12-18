Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Maurine Kimmel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Maurine Kimmel



November 25, 1917 - December 11, 2019



Lois M. Kimmel, of Grand Junction, passed away on December 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was 103.



Lois was born on November 25, 1916, on a homestead farm in rural Baca County, Colorado, to Henry "Ed" and Bertha May (Noble) Wilson. Her family moved from the homestead to the oil fields of Texas, where they became friends with the Texas Rangers. They spent three years in Los Angeles, California before moving to Grand Junction in 1927.



Lois graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1934. She later married Bernard Ebright, and together they had two children, Shirley and Leon. After Lois and Bernard divorced, she was married to Louis Forgey until he passed away in Grand Junction. In 1974, Lois married Leonard Kimmel in Denver, Colorado. Sadly, Leonard passed away in 1982.



Lois spent the last 92 years in the Grand Valley, living and working on dairy farms in Grand Junction and Mack. She also worked as a seamstress in the Alterations Department of JC Penney until she retired. Lois would say she had busy hands all her life. Some of her hobbies included china painting, embroidery work, and sewing clothes. Lois and Leonard were members of the Gem and Mineral Club, and enjoyed spending winters in Arizona and going to rock shows in the warm weather. She was also a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses Church. Lois spent her final years living in the home her father built in the 1930's.



Lois is survived by her son, Leon (Anita) Ebright of Alberta, Canada; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 29 great-great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-great grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents; three husbands; three brothers, and her daughter, Shirley Johnson.



A visitation will take place on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 5 - 7:00 p.m. at Martin Mortuary. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 21, at 11:00 a.m. at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery.



