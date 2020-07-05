Lois Stouffer



September 29, 1925 - June 25, 2020



Lois was born September 29, 1925, in Freeport, IL, to Elmer and Frieda Gassman. She graduated Lena High School in 1944, where she was a cheerleader, majorette, band and drama club member, and class salutatorian. Lois and her high school sweetheart, Dale L. Stouffer, married March 11, 1945. Daughter Cynthia was born in 1947 and son Gregory in 1951.



Lois and Dale lived in Lena, Chicago, and Capron, IL, where they established a farm services business. Lois managed the bookkeeping for this business and for real estate properties in Chicago. She and Dale were avid ballroom dancers and enjoyed a wide circle of community and church friends. They were active in the Church of the Brethren, where Lois led the choir and served as organist. Lois and Dale sponsored a baseball team in Capron and supported many local service organizations. After Dale's death in 1963 Lois moved to Rockford, IL, where she attended Rockford College. She worked as executive assistant at the College library and at Illinois Children's Home & Aid Society.



Lois maintained beautiful homes and enjoyed entertaining. She was gifted at flower arranging, interior decorating, cake decorating, sewing, and creating beautiful gardens. She appreciated art and photography, painted in watercolor and enthusiastically collected Hummels and Lladros. Lois also led Cynthia's 4-H club and was den mother for Gregory's Cub Scout pack. She loved traveling and visited 40 of the 50 states. She particularly enjoyed Lake Geneva and Door County, Wisconsin; Scottsdale, AZ; Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Great Britain, China, and Russia. She cherished her family and grandchildren and created many fun grandchild sleep-overs and family holiday gatherings.



Lois joined her daughter in Denver in 1977, and Grand Junction, Colorado, in 2006. She loved birds and spent many mornings enjoying wildlife and birds with Cynthia and Ralph. She also was active at the Senior Center, enjoying games and costume parties. She often entertained family, friends and groups with her amazing piano playing. Lois cherished her church family at First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, where she served as an Elder. Her Christian faith and her family sustained her throughout her life.



Lois is survived by daughter, Cynthia, and son-in-law, Ralph; daughter-in-law, Barbara Stouffer; grandchildren Dale Stouffer, Jennifer (Bryan) Lang, Brian Stouffer, and Katie (Daniel) Orto; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Arnold Gassman and Wilbur (Jean) Gassman; sister-in-law, Evelyn Stouffer Bowman, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband, Dale and son, Gregory.



Services pending.



