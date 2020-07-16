1/1
Lois Wise
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Wise

June 6, 1930 - July 3, 2020

Lois Wise (Lugenbeel) was born on June 6, 1930, in Wickenburg, AZ, to Claude and Helen Lugenbeel. The family, including brothers, Ben and Basil, moved to Meeker, CO, where they put down roots. It was in Meeker where Lois met her husband, the late Tom Wise. After working side by side on various ranches, Tom was hired by the Colorado State Highway Department which facilitated a move to Craig, CO.

While in Craig, Lois enjoyed a variety of activities including being a teacher's aide, working part time at a radio station, as well as managing a mobile home park that she and Tom leased. Perhaps her favorite activity was bowling, where she competed in various leagues on the local, state, and national level. She also taught junior bowling to scores of youngsters. Lois was also a good cook who enjoyed preparing holiday meals for family and friends.

After Tom retired, the couple moved to Clifton, CO, to enjoy their retirement. When Tom passed on August 9, 2013, Lois eventually sold the home and moved to an independent living center in Grand Junction, CO. In April of 2019, Lois moved to another independent living center in Stephenville, TX, to be closer to her son and grandchildren.

Lois was a devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother. She is survived by her son, Wayne; grandson, Phillip; granddaughter, Aubrey, and great-grandson, Monty.

She passed peacefully on July 3, 2020, in Keller, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved