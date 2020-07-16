Lois Wise



June 6, 1930 - July 3, 2020



Lois Wise (Lugenbeel) was born on June 6, 1930, in Wickenburg, AZ, to Claude and Helen Lugenbeel. The family, including brothers, Ben and Basil, moved to Meeker, CO, where they put down roots. It was in Meeker where Lois met her husband, the late Tom Wise. After working side by side on various ranches, Tom was hired by the Colorado State Highway Department which facilitated a move to Craig, CO.



While in Craig, Lois enjoyed a variety of activities including being a teacher's aide, working part time at a radio station, as well as managing a mobile home park that she and Tom leased. Perhaps her favorite activity was bowling, where she competed in various leagues on the local, state, and national level. She also taught junior bowling to scores of youngsters. Lois was also a good cook who enjoyed preparing holiday meals for family and friends.



After Tom retired, the couple moved to Clifton, CO, to enjoy their retirement. When Tom passed on August 9, 2013, Lois eventually sold the home and moved to an independent living center in Grand Junction, CO. In April of 2019, Lois moved to another independent living center in Stephenville, TX, to be closer to her son and grandchildren.



Lois was a devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother. She is survived by her son, Wayne; grandson, Phillip; granddaughter, Aubrey, and great-grandson, Monty.



She passed peacefully on July 3, 2020, in Keller, TX.



