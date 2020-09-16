Lomell Poole



January 22, 1930 - August 20, 2020



From a small farm near Pansey, Alabama, a young girl grew up learning to work diligently, do her best in all endeavors, and make something from nothing. Mom recounted her childhood to us with stories about conquering her fear in gathering stray eggs under the hen house, being rescued by her older sister from the snake next to the stream as they picked and sorted violets for posies, spontaneously inviting her elementary school classmates home for a birthday party when it wasn't her birthday, not heeding the sound advice of her mother to wear a bonnet while picking cotton, graduating as Valedictorian of her class, and learning to bake Chewy Cake (a family favorite) and biscuits on the old wood stove. We love the way that our Mother shared her life with us through vivid stories and poetry, and she has passed on her masterful talent for sewing, painting, writing, baking and storytelling to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



In 1948, Lomell met a recently-returned-from-the-war sailor, Julius Poole, fell in love, and began a new adventure amongst the tumbleweeds of western Colorado. From this phase of Mom's life, we heard tales of learning to walk on ice, being coached by other southern transplants on cooking new-fangled vegetables, living in a tiny trailer during the coldest winter imaginable, working as a short-order cook at the drugstore, and juggling a newborn while writing as a roving reporter for the local newspaper.



As a young oil-field bride and pioneer in the booming town of Rangely, our Mother embraced her life in western Colorado where she lived for the next 70 years raising and sacrificiously loving four children, Keith (Colleen), Kevin, Julianne (Jerry), and Jeannine (Tom); adoring ten grandchildren, Mariah, Dalton, Haylee (Blake), Ian, Asa, JP, Grace, Sophie, Webb, and John, and doting on three great-grandchildren, Brookelynn, Braylon and Ryker.



Lomell and Julius traveled the world, but loved best the home and yard they built in Rangely. Lomell was a consummate homemaker, a tailored lady, and proud of being able to serve her husband as his life partner and her family in the role to which God called her. We will all miss the family gatherings that Mom meticulously orchestrated replete with all of the family's favorite dishes, indoor and outdoor games, and rousing good times.



Lomell's grandchildren and great- grandchildren eulogized her with beautiful memories of a loving grandmother who patiently shared her culinary skills, allowed rummaging in her shoe closet and costume jewelry collection, didn't hesitate to open her home to them, was willing to ride 4-wheelers, read books aloud and play many games, and every now and again surprised them with her sense of humor. Their love for her is palpable and a testament to her life lived so well.



Lomell's family is so very thankful for the Hope Harbor care staff at the Hilltop Commons and HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction. We also firmly believe that the governor's Covid-19 regulations and lock down lead to the decline and death of our beloved Mother as we were not allowed to be with her and touch her until she was dying.



To honor Lomell's life, the family hopes that you will bake some cookies to share with your loved ones, or tell them a story from your childhood, or read Proverbs 31 so that the role of womanhood is preserved, or if you are able, make a donation to HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction, who supported us in our endeavor to help our beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Gigi as she bore her final adventure to her heavenly home.



