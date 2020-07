Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Loretta's life story with friends and family

Share Loretta's life story with friends and family

Loretta Bahr, 88, of Grand Junction, died July 28, 2020, in Grand Junction. She was a homemaker. Visitation 5-7 p.m., Aug. 6, at Martin Mortuary. Service 10 a.m., Aug. 7, at Jubilee Family Church. Committal service to follow at Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store