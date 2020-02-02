Loretta Brandt
April 7, 1940 - January 19, 2020
Loretta (Johnson) Brandt, 79, passed away January 19, 2020 at her daughter's home after a long illness.
She was born to James and Matilda Johnson in Eckert, CO, on April 7, 1940, with her twin brother, LeeRoy.
She was married to Duane Hilgenfeld (deceased), and to this union was born a son, Obie (Carol) of Moab, UT, and daughter, Shauna O'Leary of Elko, NV. Loretta was also married to Buck Brandt of Farmington, NM.
Loretta was a very hard worker. She enjoyed working on her farm, and was close to her dog, Toby. She especially loved her children and grandchildren, and always enjoyed spending time with them. She was famous for her Sunday night chicken dinners, and enjoyed reading her bible in the evenings.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dalton, Arnold, Don, and Duane, and sister, Betty. She is survived by her two children; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and twin brother.
No services are planned.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020