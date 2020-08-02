1/1
Loretta Mae Bahr
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta Mae Bahr

April 24, 1932 - July 28, 2020

Loretta Mae Bahr, affectionately called "The Redhead", 88, of Grand Junction, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

She was born on April 24, 1932, to Ollie E. Robison and Zelbert Cagle of Springfield, Missouri.

Loretta married Fred Oakes, and they had one son, Wesley. She later divorced and moved to Durango. There she met Albert Bahr, and they had two sons, Edward and Jack, which completed their family of six boys, including Al's sons, Bill, Darrel, and Richard.

Loretta was an incredible homemaker, raising six boys and 23 foster kids, all boys. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, watching TBN and Sonlife Broadcasting, going to church, and being with family. Holidays and birthdays were always special with her touch of love.

Survivors include sons, Wesley (Penny) Oakes, Edward Bahr, Jack (Dawn) Bahr, Bill (Sandy) Bahr, Darrel Bahr, and Richard Bahr; 20 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; sister, Twila Delaney; brother, Joe Ballard, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert; sisters, Eula and Eutha; brother, Jack, and grandson, Tommy.

A visitation will be held August 6, 2020, from 5 - 7:00 p.m. at Martin Mortuary. Her funeral service will be held Friday, August 7, at 10:00 a.m. at Jubilee Family Church, 483 30 Road, Grand Junction, Colorado. Interment will take place at Memorial Gardens.

Flowers may be sent to Martin Mortuary. Donations may be made to Jubilee Family Church at www.jubileefc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Martin Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Service
10:00 AM
Jubilee Family Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martin Mortuary
550 North Ave
Grand Junction, CO 81501
9702431538
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved