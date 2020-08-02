Loretta Mae Bahr
April 24, 1932 - July 28, 2020
Loretta Mae Bahr, affectionately called "The Redhead", 88, of Grand Junction, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
She was born on April 24, 1932, to Ollie E. Robison and Zelbert Cagle of Springfield, Missouri.
Loretta married Fred Oakes, and they had one son, Wesley. She later divorced and moved to Durango. There she met Albert Bahr, and they had two sons, Edward and Jack, which completed their family of six boys, including Al's sons, Bill, Darrel, and Richard.
Loretta was an incredible homemaker, raising six boys and 23 foster kids, all boys. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, watching TBN and Sonlife Broadcasting, going to church, and being with family. Holidays and birthdays were always special with her touch of love.
Survivors include sons, Wesley (Penny) Oakes, Edward Bahr, Jack (Dawn) Bahr, Bill (Sandy) Bahr, Darrel Bahr, and Richard Bahr; 20 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; sister, Twila Delaney; brother, Joe Ballard, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert; sisters, Eula and Eutha; brother, Jack, and grandson, Tommy.
A visitation will be held August 6, 2020, from 5 - 7:00 p.m. at Martin Mortuary. Her funeral service will be held Friday, August 7, at 10:00 a.m. at Jubilee Family Church, 483 30 Road, Grand Junction, Colorado. Interment will take place at Memorial Gardens.
Flowers may be sent to Martin Mortuary. Donations may be made to Jubilee Family Church at www.jubileefc.com
.