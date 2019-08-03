Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lori Denise Sutton-Egger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lori Denise Sutton-Egger



February 16, 1962 - July 29, 2019



On July 29th Lori Denise Sutton-Egger was called home to her waiting family.



Born February 16, 1962, in Murrysville Pennsylvania to John and Verna "Ethel" Sutton, Lori was the apple of her father's eye. Following John's death in 1966, Lori's mother moved her and her older sister, Leslea, to Grand Junction, Colorado. Lori took on a paper route and grew to be a beautiful, athletic, widely loved student. During high school she worked for City Market to make money for college. Following her graduation from Mesa College, Lori attended the University of Colorado where she earned a Master's degree in K/12 education. She taught at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs before returning to UNC to earn a Bachelor's degree in Special Education. During her college studies Lori earned top honors at the University and was named in Who's Who in American Educators.



While teaching in Las Vegas, Lori met Chris Egger. They married June 27th, 1992. Together they enjoyed exploring different parts of the Western States, making homes in Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Washington, and finally Arizona. Through their travels, Lori frequently received letters of praise from parents of students she helped to read after they had been cast aside by the system. Lori had an uncanny skill for understanding a student's learning needs and how to quickly fix them. Parents and students adored her.



Above all else Lori loved her pet dogs. Beau, Mia, Milo, Niko, and Sailor were always by her side, and she totally spoiled them. Everywhere that Lori went her dogs were sure to follow. Sadly she was never able to teach them how to read or count very well. One of Lori's greatest disappointments.



When her mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Lori gave up her teaching career to spend full time caring for Ethel. With loving compassion Lori eased her mother through those trying years until her February, 2009 passing. Through it all, Ethel always remembered her 'darling Lori'.



Lori was preceded in death by her father, John Sutton; sister, Leslea Ann Sutton, and mother, Verna Ethel Youngberg. She is survived by her husband, Chris Egger, and aunt, June Harbig.



Lori will be laid to rest next to her mother in Phoenix. A memorial service will be held on August 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Grand Junction, Colorado. Everyone who has met Lori will miss her beautiful eyes and warm smile. Rest in peace my 'darling Lori'.

