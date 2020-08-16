Lori Kathleen VonBurgApril 29, 1962 - July 1, 2020Lori was born in Grand Junction, CO, to Kay (now Kay Clymer) and Earl VonBurg; she was the third of four children, Tami, Sheli, Lori, and Deena. When Lori was younger she enjoyed housework such as making the bed, and was a good helper. She was a fixer and loved taking things apart and putting them back together; this followed her to adulthood.She once convinced her younger sister, Deena, that any red food was poison, so Deena wouldn't eat strawberries.Lori's first job was washing cars at the gas station. When they discovered she was handy at changing oil they made that her job even though she was a girl. Once her father sent her after an Allen wrench and she came back with a John wrench, which is what she called it.At 15 Lori ran away from home to Washington. There she had her two sons, Justin born in 1980, and Andrew in 1982. When they moved back to Colorado, she joined the Union and became a Journeyman Carpenter. She was a single mom and taught her boys many life skills including how to hunt and fish. She was a Jacque of all trades and master of some.Some of her other hobbies included making dream catchers and wind chimes. In her later years she was always going on adventures with her best friend, Drew.She is preceded in death by her father, Earl VonBurg; step-father, Jay Coates; brother-in-law, Kimber Petersen; both sets of grandparents, and two cousins.She is survived by mother, Kay Clymer of Grand Junction; step-mother, Maradith Vonburg of Grand Junction; sisters, Tami Duran (Ron) of Grand Junction; Sheli Mae of Nucla; Deena Vonburg (Brian Limper) of Grand Junction; sons, Justin Jansen (Melynda), their children, Emma, Teagan, and Harper, of Grand Junction; Andrew Jansen, his children, Alana and Matthew, of Grand Junction, many nieces and nephews, family and friends.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Her ashes will be kept in her toolbox until then.In lieu of flowers consider making a donation to Hospice of the Grand Valley.For more information please contact Justin Jansen.