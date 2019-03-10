Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorinda Christensen. View Sign

Lorinda Christensen

March 21, 1959 - March 7, 2019

Lorinda "Lori" Christensen, born March 21, 1959, in Grand Junction, CO, grew her Angel wings on March 7, 2019, passing away after a brief battle with a severe body infection. Her family was by her side.

A life time resident of Grand Junction, Lori was preceded in death by her husband, Max Christensen and her father, Robert Colony. She is survived by her mother, Terry Colony; brothers, Robert (Paula) Colony and Kevin (Sharon) Colony; sister, Vickie (Daryll Evans) Miller; daughters, Jennifer Christensen and Stephanie (Rafe) Lamb; nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Mark) Davis, Mike (Jennifer) Colony, Erik (Nicki) Miller, Ashleigh (Riley) Tripp, and Keely Colony; grandson, Christopher (Emily) Kuepper; numerous other great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Lori's joy in life was attending trap shooting events with Max, and traveling. She loved her pets as they were her family and was an avid supporter of the local animal rescue program. Lori loved her family as they all loved her.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the local animal rescue program or a .

A private memorial service will be held. She will be truly missed by all.

Lorinda ChristensenMarch 21, 1959 - March 7, 2019Lorinda "Lori" Christensen, born March 21, 1959, in Grand Junction, CO, grew her Angel wings on March 7, 2019, passing away after a brief battle with a severe body infection. Her family was by her side.A life time resident of Grand Junction, Lori was preceded in death by her husband, Max Christensen and her father, Robert Colony. She is survived by her mother, Terry Colony; brothers, Robert (Paula) Colony and Kevin (Sharon) Colony; sister, Vickie (Daryll Evans) Miller; daughters, Jennifer Christensen and Stephanie (Rafe) Lamb; nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Mark) Davis, Mike (Jennifer) Colony, Erik (Nicki) Miller, Ashleigh (Riley) Tripp, and Keely Colony; grandson, Christopher (Emily) Kuepper; numerous other great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Lori's joy in life was attending trap shooting events with Max, and traveling. She loved her pets as they were her family and was an avid supporter of the local animal rescue program. Lori loved her family as they all loved her.In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the local animal rescue program or a .A private memorial service will be held. She will be truly missed by all. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations