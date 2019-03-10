Lorinda Christensen
March 21, 1959 - March 7, 2019
Lorinda "Lori" Christensen, born March 21, 1959, in Grand Junction, CO, grew her Angel wings on March 7, 2019, passing away after a brief battle with a severe body infection. Her family was by her side.
A life time resident of Grand Junction, Lori was preceded in death by her husband, Max Christensen and her father, Robert Colony. She is survived by her mother, Terry Colony; brothers, Robert (Paula) Colony and Kevin (Sharon) Colony; sister, Vickie (Daryll Evans) Miller; daughters, Jennifer Christensen and Stephanie (Rafe) Lamb; nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Mark) Davis, Mike (Jennifer) Colony, Erik (Nicki) Miller, Ashleigh (Riley) Tripp, and Keely Colony; grandson, Christopher (Emily) Kuepper; numerous other great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Lori's joy in life was attending trap shooting events with Max, and traveling. She loved her pets as they were her family and was an avid supporter of the local animal rescue program. Lori loved her family as they all loved her.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the local animal rescue program or a .
A private memorial service will be held. She will be truly missed by all.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019