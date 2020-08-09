1/1
Lorine Safley
1942 - 2020
Lorine Safley

March 8, 1942 - August 1, 2020

Lorine Safley, 78, died August 1, 2020, at 9:35 p.m., after a very good life that found her as a fishing bait store owner in California and cattle ranch owner in Glade Park. She and her husband, Dick, started and operated the Rafter 2S Cattle Ranch on 16 1/2 Road in Glade Park for 11 years, until they sold and moved their residence to Mesquite, NV. While there she and her husband started the Purple Sage house rental business with homes in Mesquite and Burns, Oregon.

She also took up golf and became very good at it. She and Dick moved back to Grand Junction in April of 2018.

She is survived by husband, Dick; daughter, Bridgette Brown (Richard); two step-children that live in S. California, Tim and Troy Safley, their wives, Cindy and Tawnya, and their three daughters, Angela, Victoria, Paige, and son, Cameron, and sisters, Dorothy Marshall in Burns, OR, and Barbara Fagen in N. California.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on August 14 from 1 - 4:00 p.m.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Service
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
Funeral services provided by
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
(970) 243-2450
