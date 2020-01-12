Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorna Jeanne Davis. View Sign Service Information Grand Junction Chapel 2935 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81504 (970)-549-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

Lorna Jeanne Davis



August 3, 1924 - December 16, 2019



Lorna Jeanne Davis/Aunt Nornie, 95, of Grand Junction, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019.



Lorna was born August 3, 1924, in Achilles, Kansas. In 1928, the family moved to the Durango area. Lorna graduated from DHS in 1941. She began working as a bookkeeper at Jackson/French Hardware. She married Francis Irl Davis in 1943 and after two and one half years at Hill Air Force Base in Utah, they returned to Durango where she went back to work at the hardware store and became involved in all aspects of the store. In 1971, she and Uncle Fran purchased Hillcrest Hardware Store in Grand Junction. Uncle Fran passed away suddenly on February 11, 1977. A year and one half later, Lorna sold the store and became an insurance agent with Mutual of Omaha. She was with them for more than 30 years.



Aunt Nornie was one of a kind and will be greatly missed. Lorna was predeceased by her parents, Cecil and Gladys Hurst; husband, Francis; brother, C.R. "Bob" Hurst; sister, Jarroldine Mair, and sister-in-law, Marg Davis. She is survived by 23 nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and nephews, and many friends.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 599 30 Road. A graveside service will be at Crestview Memorial Gardens (Durango ) in the Spring. Memorials may be made to Crossroads Church.



