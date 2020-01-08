Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lou Cain. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lou Cain



July 29, 1928 - January 1, 2020



Peggy Lou Linn Cain was born July 29, 1928, and died January 1, 2020.



She was born in Paonia, Colorado to Edith and Leo Welch. She later was adopted by Bill Linn. She grew up in Hotchkiss and attended school here through the eleventh grade and graduated from Mesa Union High School in Mesa, Arizona. She attended Colorado College.



She moved to Washington, D. C. where she met and married her husband, John W. Cain. The marriage ended in divorce.



Ms. Cain is survived by step-daughters, Ruth Ann Snyder and Carol Jean Smart; son, John W. Cain, II; five step-grandchildren; three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.



Ms. Cain worked in Foreign Service and did extensive travel throughout the world. Primarily she lived and worked in Latin America. She visited all the States except Alaska and all the continents except Antarctica. She circumnavigated the globe.



As a young woman she became a parachutist and made 75 jumps before moving to New York City to continue her fledgling career. During her work years she received the Intelligence Commendation Medal for especially commendable service.



Ms. Cain retired in 1988 and returned to Colorado. She became active in the art world, was instrumental in starting "Friends of the Library" and this group worked to build the new library as it is now. In 1996 Ms. Cain received "Citizen of the Year" award from the Hotchkiss Chamber of Commerce. At the time of her death she was a member of the United Methodist Church, the Peace Circle, the Western Colorado Watercolor Society, and the UMW.



After retirement Ms. Cain took several art workshops and loved painting with watercolors. She was a reader and spent time sewing, crocheting and collecting Nativity sets. She served six years on the DMEA Round Up board.



Ms. Cain donated her body to science. She hoped that her decision will help find cures for debilitating conditions and diseases that will benefit future generations.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hotchkiss Methodist Church, P.O. Box 576, Hotchkiss, CO 81419 or to the United Methodist Women at the same address. Memorial service time and date are to be determined.

