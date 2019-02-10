Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Arrayet. View Sign

Louis Arrayet

March 30, 1927 - February 4, 2019

Louis Arrayet passed away at his home on February 4, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 91 years old.

Louis was born in Irouleguy, France on March 30, 1927. In 1950, at the age of 23, he immigrated to the United States from the Basque Country. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1959. He met the love of his life, Gloria, in Craig, Colorado, and they married on February 4, 1965. They bought their ranch in Fruita, Colorado, where they ran a successful sheep ranch for many years. Louis was a sheep rancher and farmer who never really retired. He loved the outdoors, animals, fishing, gardening, handball, mushroom hunting, cooking, and watching tennis. He loved his many friends who would stop by the ranch to visit and have a drink and a few laughs.

Louis is preceded in death by his parents, Jean-Claude and Marie; brother, Edwurd; sister, Catherine; brother, Pierre, and son-in-law, Tony Brach, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria; daughter, Odette (Arrayet) Brach; daughter, Mary Arrayet; granddaughter, Brielle Arrayet-Thompson (Nick); grandsons, Jayton Brach (Dani) and Nick Brach (Kyra); great-grandchildren, Kayden Louis Thompson, Wylie Ann Brach, and Braylee Ann Brach, and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Victory Life Church, 2066 Highway 6 & 50 at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



