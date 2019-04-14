Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis DeCrow. View Sign

Louis "Duke" DeCrow

July 22, 1941 - April 10, 2019

Louis Edward DeCrow, 77, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019, at his home in Fruita, Colorado.

Duke was born in Fruita on July 22, 1941, and was the son of Carl and Hester (Wright) DeCrow. Upon turning 18, Duke joined the

Duke loved restoring vintage military vehicles, building and flying model airplanes, and driving his ATV on trails throughout Colorado. He was known and will be remembered for his love of family and friends, his storytelling abilities, and his witty sense of humor.

Duke is preceded in death by his father and mother, Carl and Hester DeCrow; brothers, Donnie and Allen DeCrow; son, Jeff DeCrow, and daughter, Jennifer DeCrow.

He is survived by his wife, Debra DeCrow; son, Mitchell DeCrow; grandchildren, Tyler DeCrow, Jelynn DeCrow, Madison DeCrow, and Natalie Hatch. Also surviving are siblings, Laura Gosnell and Abe DeCrow.

A private service and burial will be held by family in Fruita, Colorado.



Louis "Duke" DeCrowJuly 22, 1941 - April 10, 2019Louis Edward DeCrow, 77, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019, at his home in Fruita, Colorado.Duke was born in Fruita on July 22, 1941, and was the son of Carl and Hester (Wright) DeCrow. Upon turning 18, Duke joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he served six years as an aviation mechanic. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Marine Corps, he went to work as a welder and mechanic in Ouray, Colorado. Duke met and married Debra (Head) DeCrow in Ouray on March 15, 1970. They later moved to Fruita, Colorado, where they lived and raised their family. He worked for the City of Fruita as a heavy-equipment operator until his retirement in 2006.Duke loved restoring vintage military vehicles, building and flying model airplanes, and driving his ATV on trails throughout Colorado. He was known and will be remembered for his love of family and friends, his storytelling abilities, and his witty sense of humor.Duke is preceded in death by his father and mother, Carl and Hester DeCrow; brothers, Donnie and Allen DeCrow; son, Jeff DeCrow, and daughter, Jennifer DeCrow.He is survived by his wife, Debra DeCrow; son, Mitchell DeCrow; grandchildren, Tyler DeCrow, Jelynn DeCrow, Madison DeCrow, and Natalie Hatch. Also surviving are siblings, Laura Gosnell and Abe DeCrow.A private service and burial will be held by family in Fruita, Colorado. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close