Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis George Licata. View Sign Service Information Palisade Funeral Home 729 37 3/10 Rd Palisade , CO 81526 (970)-464-5333 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Palisade Funeral Home 729 37 3/10 Rd Palisade , CO 81526 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Louis George Licata



March 2, 1932 - November 9, 2019



On November 9, 2019, Louis George Licata passed on peacefully at home with family. Louie has joined his wife of 54 years, Joyce Licata, and six siblings in heaven.



He is survived by children, Brenda StJohn, Robert Licata, Theresa Lammers, Julie Wright, Dean Licata, Carrie Licata, and Mario Licata; 27 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; brother, Johnny Licata; his loving companion for over a decade, Janace Miller, and her family. Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather was born in Denver, served our country in the reserves, and built two successful family businesses in Conifer, CO (Father and Son Window Cleaning; Rancho Lobo picnic area with fishing pond).



After retiring, he moved to Palisade where he raised organic peaches. He enjoyed the outdoors, slot machines, horse races, Bronco's football and traveling with family. His travels included Guam, Hawaii, hiking Havasupai and the Grand Canyon, cruising Alaska, and visits to Las Vegas, NV and Blackhawk, CO. He was always prepared for the youngsters of his family with a full candy dish and jokes about sucking his finger off or barking spiders. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to



POPS



If you live to the fullest,



And believe me he did,



This man was a hero, a winner, a big kid.



He served his whole family, his nation, and God.



From Guam to the Grand Canyon, this man did not stop.



He went by many names such as husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa and Pops.



No slacker was this one when work's to be done,



And no one could compare when it came to have fun.



He taught his whole family the lessons of life,



To love, laugh and learn, and don't do things twice.



Try everything at least once, stand strong and stand true.



Rancho Lobo's where he raised us, if only you knew.



The hunting, the fishing, the years of pure cheer,



With no regrets or withholding, this man knew no fear.



In a blue and orange sunset this Bronco rode off,



This time we all knew what it was to have lost



Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Palisade Funeral Home Chapel, 729 37 3/10 Road (Elberta Avenue), from 4 - 6:00 p.m.

Louis George LicataMarch 2, 1932 - November 9, 2019On November 9, 2019, Louis George Licata passed on peacefully at home with family. Louie has joined his wife of 54 years, Joyce Licata, and six siblings in heaven.He is survived by children, Brenda StJohn, Robert Licata, Theresa Lammers, Julie Wright, Dean Licata, Carrie Licata, and Mario Licata; 27 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; brother, Johnny Licata; his loving companion for over a decade, Janace Miller, and her family. Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather was born in Denver, served our country in the reserves, and built two successful family businesses in Conifer, CO (Father and Son Window Cleaning; Rancho Lobo picnic area with fishing pond).After retiring, he moved to Palisade where he raised organic peaches. He enjoyed the outdoors, slot machines, horse races, Bronco's football and traveling with family. His travels included Guam, Hawaii, hiking Havasupai and the Grand Canyon, cruising Alaska, and visits to Las Vegas, NV and Blackhawk, CO. He was always prepared for the youngsters of his family with a full candy dish and jokes about sucking his finger off or barking spiders. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to hopewestco.org POPSIf you live to the fullest,And believe me he did,This man was a hero, a winner, a big kid.He served his whole family, his nation, and God.From Guam to the Grand Canyon, this man did not stop.He went by many names such as husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa and Pops.No slacker was this one when work's to be done,And no one could compare when it came to have fun.He taught his whole family the lessons of life,To love, laugh and learn, and don't do things twice.Try everything at least once, stand strong and stand true.Rancho Lobo's where he raised us, if only you knew.The hunting, the fishing, the years of pure cheer,With no regrets or withholding, this man knew no fear.In a blue and orange sunset this Bronco rode off,This time we all knew what it was to have lostFamily and friends are invited to attend the visitation Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Palisade Funeral Home Chapel, 729 37 3/10 Road (Elberta Avenue), from 4 - 6:00 p.m. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close