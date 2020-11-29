1/1
Louis Padilla
1941 - 2020
Louis Padilla

May 2, 1941 - November 20, 2020

Louis Padilla of Grand Junction, Colorado, went to be with the Lord on November 20, 2020. He was 79, born on May 2, 1941, to Armando Padilla and Adelaida Jaquez Padilla in La Jara, N.M. where he spent most of his childhood. In 1954, Louie attended the Colorado School for the deaf and blind. While he attended the school, he participated in various sports such as football, track, and wrestling. He was a Colorado State Champ Wrestler and graduated in 1972.

Louie was employed at the Grand Junction Regional Center for 27 years, retiring in 1999. He also had his own landscaping business named The Lawn Ranger. His interests were serving the Lord, spending time with his family, watching the Denver Broncos, listening to music and being in the great outdoors.

He is survived by daughters, Teresa Padilla of Gainesville, TX; Nicole Padilla of Grand Junction, CO, and Jennifer Padilla-Boucher (Corby) of Pittsburg, KS; grandchildren, Oscar, Erica, Adrianna, Raeann, Jovan, and John Henry Jr.; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth, Dora (Richard), Frances, and Virginia, and brothers, Bernie (Alice) and Rick. He had numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brother, Willie, and nephews, Randy and Roland.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

We love you and we will miss you tremendously.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 29, 2020.
