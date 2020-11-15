Louise V. HartsoughAugust 17, 1925 - November 10, 2020Louise began her life's journey on August 17, 1925, in Osage City, Kansas. She was the first of five children born to Everett and Gladys Riggle.She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jimmy and Bill Riggle, and beloved sister, Dorothy McCain.She is survived by brother, Don (Rena) Riggle and brother-in-law, Doyle McCain, both of Grand Junction, CO.In 1946 she married Robert Hartsough who passed away in 1961; she never remarried. She is survived by both children, Robert Hartsough of St. Louis, MO, and Linda (Bob) Sacco of Grand Junction. Louise was "grandma" to Liese (Randy) Thompson of Grand Junction; Robert (Aimee) Sacco of Owasso, OK; Eric (Vicki) Hartsough of Springfield, MO, and Julie Liddell of Tuscon, AZ. She was " great grandma" or "Nana" to Rachael, Emma, Rebekah, Joshua, Luc, Sally, and Elizabeth.Louise was employed by City Market and Safeway and was a bookkeeper for Western Meat Packers and Intermountain Printing. In 1986 she moved to Sun City, Arizona where she received a Nurses Aide certification and worked as a live in companion for several years.She returned to Grand Junction in 1997 and worked for her granddaughter at Enviro-Chem Analytical until an auto accident changed the course of her life. She became a resident of Mesa Manor Nursing Home where for over 11 years she learned to enjoy reading, playing Wii bowling, Bingo and other assorted activities.She made and lost many dear friends while at Mesa Manor and served as Resident Council President.Louise enjoyed her family, close friends, bowling and her church. She was a member of First Assembly of God Church - now VLC- and in her youth was a youth group president. In her adult years she was involved in children's church and nursery ministries and prepared communion for many years.Louise was 95 when the course of her life changed again, leaving Mesa Manor for her eternal heavenly home on November 10.Many thanks to Gary and Yvonne Nave for their kindnesses and dedication to the bus ministry which allowed Louise to continue attending church. Many thanks to Pastor Bob Cook whose visits were highlights and greatly anticipated. Our heartfelt gratitude to Kathy for her continued loving, compassionate care of our mother.A visitation will be held from 5 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, at Martin Mortuary and graveside service at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Grand Junction Memorial Gardens Cemetery.