Lowell James Hearn



March 26, 1938 - September 24, 2019



Lowell James Hearn passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado, of a short-term illness.



He was born on March 26, 1938, to James and Lillian Hearn in El Paso, Texas. He moved to Palisade, Colorado where he attended Mt. Lincoln Elementary, then graduated from Palisade High School. Lowell was married to Dee Walker on June 28, 1986.



Lowell is survived by his wife, Dee Walker; sister, Fran, and brother-in-law, Frank Rhoades; brother, Thomas Hearn; daughters, Wendy Hearn, April Berg and Lori Busby; grandchildren, Tyler Betz, Madison Smith, and Lyndsey Betz, and great-grandchild, Kaidan Betz.



Lowell lived an accomplished life filled with many different ventures. He attended college at Mesa State where he earned an associate degree and belonged to the Alumni Association at Mesa. He then attended Colorado Springs Cosmetology School after which he was a private barber to many in the valley. Lowell worked at Mountain Bell for over 20 years, retired as a Director of Personnel and was a member of Telephone Pioneers.



Lowell was known for his caring nature and great sense of humor. He enjoyed travel, skiing, and service to others through ministry. He was dedicated to his strong faith as a Jehovah's Witness. He was a wonderful Husband, Father, Grandpa, Son and Brother, and a loving man who cared deeply for his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



A Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 28, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3303 E 3/4 Rd., Clifton, CO 81520, and a private burial will be held at a later date.



The family has requested in lieu of flowers, that donations be placed in his name to HopeWest Hospice or to



