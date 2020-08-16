Lowell Neiswender



December 16, 1959 - August 6, 2020



Lowell Quinn Neiswender, age 60, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 6, 2020.



He was born in Pocatello, Idaho on December 16, 1959, to Harry and Sylvia Neiswender. He was raised in Grand Junction, Colorado.



He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings, Pamela (Dave) Copley of Grand Junction; Susan (Dale) Peck of Grand Junction; Christina (Barry) Smith of Paxton, South Carolina, and Vernon (Jennie) Neiswender of Grand Junction; numerous nieces and nephews.



He will be cremated and ashes scattered at a later date. For more information call Vernon at (970) 250-7918.



