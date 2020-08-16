1/1
Lowell Neiswender
1959 - 2020
Lowell Neiswender

December 16, 1959 - August 6, 2020

Lowell Quinn Neiswender, age 60, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

He was born in Pocatello, Idaho on December 16, 1959, to Harry and Sylvia Neiswender. He was raised in Grand Junction, Colorado.

He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings, Pamela (Dave) Copley of Grand Junction; Susan (Dale) Peck of Grand Junction; Christina (Barry) Smith of Paxton, South Carolina, and Vernon (Jennie) Neiswender of Grand Junction; numerous nieces and nephews.

He will be cremated and ashes scattered at a later date. For more information call Vernon at (970) 250-7918.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2020.
