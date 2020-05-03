Lt. Colonel John Eugene Boaz
September 28, 1935 - April 22, 2020
Dr. John Boaz served as Senior Pastor of Redlands Community Church from 1976-1985 when the church experienced a blessed time of growth and impact.
John was born in Blair, Oklahoma, to Johnnie and Viola Boaz. He is survived by his children, Lori Spears, Karen Lujan, Randy Boaz, and Kevin Boaz; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Karla Boaz, and several nieces and nephews. John was married for 49 years to the love of his life, Charlotte, who preceded him in going to Jesus on May 23, 2014.
John never 'retired' from serving Jesus. He continued to preach, encourage, and build up people in every season of his life. His final role was helping to plant Incline Church with his son, Kevin, and was able to preach his final messages on Easter and Palm Sunday this year.
Please share memories and view a full remembrance of John at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries.
September 28, 1935 - April 22, 2020
Dr. John Boaz served as Senior Pastor of Redlands Community Church from 1976-1985 when the church experienced a blessed time of growth and impact.
John was born in Blair, Oklahoma, to Johnnie and Viola Boaz. He is survived by his children, Lori Spears, Karen Lujan, Randy Boaz, and Kevin Boaz; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Karla Boaz, and several nieces and nephews. John was married for 49 years to the love of his life, Charlotte, who preceded him in going to Jesus on May 23, 2014.
John never 'retired' from serving Jesus. He continued to preach, encourage, and build up people in every season of his life. His final role was helping to plant Incline Church with his son, Kevin, and was able to preach his final messages on Easter and Palm Sunday this year.
Please share memories and view a full remembrance of John at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 3, 2020.