Lue Cullis Franklin
February 25, 1946 - March 30, 2020
Lou Cullis Franklin, age 71, was called home to heaven on March 30, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital after a short illness. Lou was seventh and youngest child of Virgil Dare Franklin and Anne A. Malouff.
He grew up in the La Jara, CO, attending elementary and junior high school there. He graduated from Fruita Monument High School in 1967, where he wrestled, and also played football. He played linebacker for Fruita Wildcats first State Football State Championship team in 1966. During his high school years Lou met a pretty petite hazel eyed blond girl from Delta, CO, Frankye Dawn Wilson. Every weekend Lou would race down to Delta in his 1965 GTO to see his sweetheart slipping by law enforcement on his way.
Lou and Frankye were married September 20, 1968, in Delta, CO. Soon after they moved to Denver, CO for two years so Lou could attend Metro State where he obtain a computer programing degree. Not liking living in the big city they returned to Delta to live and raise their family. Soon followed three children, Monte, Erlena, and Dusty.
During this time Lou worked as a mechanic for Musgrave Motors, Dana Chevrolet, and Phillips Automotive in Delta. He also worked with his in laws, Roxanne and Monte Wilson, running their ranch. Family was everything to Lou he was a deeply devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle. Lou had many lifelong friends and he was always there to help any family member or friend who needed his help or expertise he was a man of many talents and skills. He often would say when others had a project they couldn't complete " just go get a bigger hammer".
After 27 and one half years of marriage and her death in 1996, Lou moved to Grand Junction where he worked for several GM/Chevy dealerships, finally retiring from MC Kenworth after working over 3o years as GM/Chev Car and heavy equipment mechanic.
Lou enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, playing chess, computers, a good prank, raising a large garden, and being with family. At his sister, Luella Cross and brother-in-law, Robert's family, friends' back yard barbeque Lou was introduced to Marilyn Richardson. For the next 20 plus years they enjoyed, laughing, dancing, good music, cooking for family gatherings traveling, fishing, and good water hose fight, but most of all being with family together.
Lou is survived by his children, Monte (Evelyn) Franklin of Grand Junction; Erlena (Tony) Valdez of Delta; Dusty (Cliff) Carney of Eckert; grandchildren, Frankye Franklin, Kayley St. Peter, Alesha St. Peter, Joleen Franklin, Elanna Valdez, special grandson, Coalby Carney; step- grandchildren, Jenna Burkholder, and Ari Penn, and step-great-grandchildren, Troyer and Penelope Burkholder. Lou is also survived by sisters Luella Cross andLorene Tourney, of Grand Junction, and Sharon Lucero of Fruita, and his companion, Marilyn Richardson of Grand Junction.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Frankye; in-laws; sisters, Virgie Goad and Gladys Johnson; brother, Frank Franklin, and brothers-in-law, Robert Cross, Don Tourney, and Dwayne Goad.
Graveside services will be at Delta Cemetery on Saturday, July 18, at 10:00 a.m. He will be deeply missed by all.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
