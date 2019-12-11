Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luis Rogelio Busani. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Rosary 7:00 PM Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 View Map Service 2:30 PM Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Luis Rogelio Busani



April 18, 1982 - December 4, 2019



Luis Rogelio Busani, 37 was tragically taken away from us on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in Mesa County, Colorado.



Luis was born April 18, 1982, in Grand Junction, CO, to Rogelio Busani and Debbie Molina. From a young age he discovered his peace with the outdoors. His parents could never keep him in as he was always on the go to find a new adventure while hunting, camping, or fishing. He also enjoyed wrestling and boxing.



On February 14, 2006, he met the love of his life, Ashlie Sedillo. They were joined in marriage on June 9, 2012. Together they created a strong, loving foundation to raise their three children, Aleya, Luis Jr., and Belicia. As a family they loved taking trips anywhere and everywhere and were always looking for new adventures.



Luis began his career in the oilfield with KSI and later went on to work for SRS and Sunland. In 2017, with hard work and dedication, he started his roustabout business, K & D Field Services. While taking pride in all his work accomplishments, he still found time to spend with his family and friends. In recent days, you would find him riding free on his Harley!



He is survived by his loving wife, Ashlie Busani; children, Aleya Busani, Luis R. Busani, Jr., and Belicia Busani; parents, Rogelio "Rosy" Busani and Debbie (Joel) Molina; sister, Alma (Joel) Busani; brothers, Reynaldo Busani, Uriel Busani, and Guillermo Enriquez; numerous grandparents, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Luis is preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Tillie Collado; and uncles, Larry Leroy Martinez, Ruby Miera, and Manuel Martinez.



A rosary will take place on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. Services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. The rosary and the services will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Interment will follow at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.



A Piece of Our Hearts are in Heaven



Gone yet not forgotten



