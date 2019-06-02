Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luther "Lu" Lewis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Luther "Lu" Lee Lewis, age 90, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, due to complications from falling. Born November 6, 1928, in Hammon, Oklahoma, he was the son of Selbert Ross Lewis and Cora Mae Caffee Lewis. When Lu was a young boy, his family moved from Oklahoma to Colorado where he graduated from Rifle High School. Lu worked as a truck driver for over 50 years, hauling everything from livestock to heavy equipment to uranium ore, and finally gasoline for Swallow Oil Company in Rifle. Lu served as an elder in the Rifle Church of Christ and the Glenwood Springs Church of Christ. He belonged to the Rifle Snowmobile Club, volunteering many hours grooming trails. He served as president of the Grand River Ditch Company. He enjoyed snowmobiling, ATVing, working cattle, and spending time with family and friends. His kind, quiet demeanor reflected his internal strength and love of God, where family and friends developed a sense of trust in his judgment. Throughout his life, he demonstrated an incredible ability to "fix" anything, whether it was an irrigation system, hay barn, snowmobile, tractor . . . . Lu was preceded in death by his brothers Selbert Leon Lewis and Marquis Dale Lewis, and his son, Leland LeRoy Lewis. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Lewis of Rifle, sons Richard (Gay) Lewis of Black Hawk and Larry (Terry) Lewis of New Castle, daughters Lucretia (Curt) Simmons of Pavillion, Wyoming, and LaDonna (Tracy) Gunn of Cedaredge, 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be Monday, June 3, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Glenwood Springs Church of Christ. Please consider making a memorial contribution in Lu's honor to: Northwest Colorado Youth for Christ, 1614 Grand Avenue, Suite D, Glenwood Springs, Colorado 81602.

