Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450

Lydia "Lily" D. Esquibel

July 10, 1927 - May 18, 2019

Lily Esquibel was called home to be with the Lord on May 18, 2019.

She was born in 1927, to Alfred and Socorro Duran, both have preceded her in death, along with her son, Louis Esquibel, and sisters, Elsie Ramos, Angie Cordova, and Gloria Herrera.

Lily was born in Questa, NM, and had seven sisters.

She is survived by husband, Joe; son, Felix (Mai) of Barrigada, Guam; daughters, Vangie Robinson (Steve) of Henderson, NV, and Jolene Esquibel-Archuleta (Mike) of Grand Junction; sisters, Bella Ortega, and Mae Lucero, of Albuquerque, NM; Toni DeHerrera of Ogden, UT; Dolores Garcia of Costilla, NM; three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Joe and Lily would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 14.

Lily was very devoted and strong in her faith. She worked as a supervisor at the Regional Center for 25 years. She loved to cook, making sure you never left her home without eating. She loved gardening, sewing, crocheting, quilting, fishing at Grand Mesa, traveling, and the Broncos.

A visitation will be from 5 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 24 at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, with recital of Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Mass will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Interment will be at Memorial Gardens.

Contributions may be sent to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B North 12th St., Grand Junction, 81506, in Lily's honor.

