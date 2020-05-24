Lydia Thomas GuthrieDecember 21, 1941 - May 19, 2020Lydia Thomas Guthrie passed away peacefully, in her home in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Surrounded by family and with her husband by her side, she gave way to this life, after a long but valiant fight with cancer.Lydia was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, to Roy L. (deceased) and Maggie L. Thomas. She grew up and attended Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte and went on to college at Chowan College in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Around 1958 she moved to Colorado with her parents and younger brother, Louis of Anderson, SC.Lydia had two sons, Darren Ficklin (Barbara) of Las Vegas, and Scott Ficklin of Grand Junction.During her life she had many jobs, but most notably was her time at the Department of Energy site, where she met her beloved husband, Tommy E. Guthrie. They shared 31 loving years of marriage.Lydia loved God fiercely and also enjoyed horses, gardening, and spending time at their cabin. She was a longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Clifton, Colorado. She was involved heavily in the community and donated countless hours of selfless service.Lydia leaves behind four grandchildren, Kasey, Jack, and Carrigan of Las Vegas. and Ryan of Grand Junction, and many, many other family and friends.She will be greatly missed.Private services are planned at the Veteran's Memorial Park in Grand Junction.In lieu of flowers, donations would be much appreciated for the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Clifton, Colorado.