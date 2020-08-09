1/1

Lyndell Bruce Ward

September 19, 1957 - August 5, 2020

Lyndell Bruce Ward passed away peacefully at home on August 5, 2020, after a difficult battle with cancer.

He was born in Grand Junction in 1957, and remained a native to the Grand Valley his whole life. Lyndell (LW for those that knew him) was a cowboy at heart and truly had a passion for the outdoors.

LW was a particular kind of guy with a broad array of interests. He was an accomplished hunter and known in the local rodeo circuit for his passion. As a lifelong resident of Grand Junction, LW could not go to many places without making a friendly connection. He was always willing to lend a hand and could not pass up a good tire deal. LW was the family pinstripe expert and didn't mind reminding you to clean and buff your ride.

His spirit carries on with his loving wife, Cindy; beloved mother, Darla; sister, Lisa; children, Blake, Bobbie Jo, Katie, McKenzie, and Austin, and his grandchildren.

LW, you will be missed by so many, and our hearts will always hold you dear.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2020.
