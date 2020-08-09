Lyndell Bruce WardSeptember 19, 1957 - August 5, 2020Lyndell Bruce Ward passed away peacefully at home on August 5, 2020, after a difficult battle with cancer.He was born in Grand Junction in 1957, and remained a native to the Grand Valley his whole life. Lyndell (LW for those that knew him) was a cowboy at heart and truly had a passion for the outdoors.LW was a particular kind of guy with a broad array of interests. He was an accomplished hunter and known in the local rodeo circuit for his passion. As a lifelong resident of Grand Junction, LW could not go to many places without making a friendly connection. He was always willing to lend a hand and could not pass up a good tire deal. LW was the family pinstripe expert and didn't mind reminding you to clean and buff your ride.His spirit carries on with his loving wife, Cindy; beloved mother, Darla; sister, Lisa; children, Blake, Bobbie Jo, Katie, McKenzie, and Austin, and his grandchildren.LW, you will be missed by so many, and our hearts will always hold you dear.