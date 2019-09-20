Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. June McCoy. View Sign Service Information Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service Inc 904 N 7Th St Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-255-8888 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Grand Junction Moose Lodge Send Flowers Obituary

M. June McCoy



January 1, 1942 - September 14, 2019



June passed away at home on September 14, after a brief illness.



She was born on January 1, 1942, to Stanley and Viola (Rice) Graybeal in Nucla, Colorado, where she grew up and graduated from Nucla High School before attending nursing school in Salt Lake City. She maintained her Registered Nurse license for more than 50 years, working in hospitals, nursing homes, and as a case manager, and was always an advocate for her patients.



She married the love of her life, Joe McCoy, on August 4, 1973 and they had 46 memorable years together. June loved her family and her favorite pastime was spending time together, watching her family play sports, rodeo, and showing their animals at the fair. She also enjoyed crocheting and riding her horses. Her favorite time of year was Christmas, and she would go all out decorating and buying presents. June loved children and would often buy presents and clothes for children in need, as well as a few toys, just because. She was loved by many people for her friendly and outgoing personality and for her willingness to help anyone in need. She was often referred to as their "favorite redhead".



She is survived by her husband Joe; children, Joanne (Rusty) Miracle, John (Emma) McCoy, Chris (Michele) McCoy, and Bonnie (Tyler) McCarty. She is also survived by brothers, Frank (Fran) Graybeal, and Wayne (Angie) Graybeal, and sister, Maryanna (Don) Cortner, as well as 13 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Susie (Gene) Carver, and Phyllis (Buck) Galley.



A celebration of life will be held on October 7, at 11:00 at the Grand Junction Moose Lodge with lunch and fellowship to follow. Please feel free to join us and share your favorite memory of June.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to HopeWest Hospice of the Grand Valley.



