Mabel E. Hudson Wooley
December 26, 1934 - May 14, 2019
Mabel E. Hudson Wooley, 84, of Vernal, Utah, passed away May 14, 2019, at the Uintah Care Center, Vernal, Utah.
She was born December 26, 1934, in De Beque, CO, to Beatrice Montoya and Demetrio Cordova. She spent her childhood in De Beque, graduating from De Beque High School.
Formerly, she was a long-time resident of Fruita, CO. Mabel was married to Allen Hudson, who preceded her in death. Later she married Weldon Wooley of Vernal, UT. She is a former employee of Coors Porcelain and a former seamstress. Her interests included camping, hunting, fishing, and anything in the outdoors.
Mabel is survived by her husband, Weldon Wooley of Vernal, UT; son, Charles Hudson (Lisa) of Whitewater, CO; daughters, Glenda Hudson of Fruita, CO, and Tammy Strain (Steve) of Rangely, CO; brother, Joe Cordova of Fruita, CO; sisters, Arlene Hutchins of Grand Junction, CO; Mary Honaker of Salida, CO, and Helen Rich of Pueblo, CO; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by daughter, Cynthia Cowan; three brothers, and four sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2019, at New Elmwood Cemetery, Fruita, CO.
Memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 16, 2019