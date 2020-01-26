Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madelyn Grace Daly. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Madelyn Grace Daly



July 18, 1926 - January 2, 2020



Madelyn Grace Murray was born July 18, 1926, in Globe, AZ, to Raymond R. Murray and Tina Blanche (Putnam) Murray. She passed away peacefully January 2, 2020, in her sleep at her home in Cortez, CO.



Madelyn grew up in southwest Colorado and northwest New Mexico with her baby sister, Opal (born in 1928), while their parents worked at ranching, mining, farming, and shop keeping, to support the family during those tough times.



Attending high school in Farmington, NM, the girls double dated and attended the dances around the area schools. In Madelyn's junior year of high school, she met and started dating Robert "Bob" Leighton. In their senior year, they were the first Homecoming King and Queen of high school. After graduation Madelyn began working in a bank and Bob joined the U.S. Navy. He served on submarines and was headed to Pearl Harbor when the war ended. He came home and they married, as was common for the time. To their union were born three sons, Larry, Gregg, and Glenn. They raised their family in Farmington until 1963, when Bob opened a business and moved the family to Cortez. Madelyn continued working in banking at Citizens Bank of Cortez.



In 1968 Madelyn moved to Grand Junction and continued working in banking at Mutual Savings and Loan. She married Frank Daly. They worked hard, and enjoyed summers fishing and camping on Grand Mesa and traveling and vacationing with all their kids to National parks.



After retirement Madelyn and Frank moved from Grand Junction to Cortez to be closer to family. Madelyn lived independently in her own home with help from her sons and family and other loving care givers (Angie Partington), neighbors, and friends.



Madelyn is survived by her sons, Larry (Sue), and Glenn; grandchildren, Candice, Chuck (Tiffany), Dan (Nicole), Sean, and Stephen; blended family, Lynn (George) Stateham, Kim Robinette, Kevin (Terry) Daly, and Kerry (Sandra) Daly; ten grandkids; numerous great-grandkids, with two great-great-grandkids on the way; brother-in-law, Frank Ludwig, Jr.; nephew, Murray (Ronda) Ludwig, and daughters-in-law, Ginny, Janet, Connie, and Bonnie.



She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Opal Ludwig; nephew, Preston Ludwig; husbands, Bob Leighton, and Frank Daly; son, Gregg, and his partner, Emily Holder.



Madelyn will be laid to rest in the Cemetery in Cortez.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Women of the Moose Lodge #270 scholarship fund in Grand Junction.

