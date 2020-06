Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Manuela's life story with friends and family

Share Manuela's life story with friends and family

Manuela Garcia, 65, of Fruita, died June 1, 2020, at her residence. Visitation 12 - 8p.m., Monday at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Rosary 9 a.m., Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at New Elmwood Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store