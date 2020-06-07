Manuela "Nelly" Garcia
1954 - 2020
Manuela "Nelly" Garcia

July 20, 1954 - June 1, 2020

Manuela "Nelly" Garcia passed away at her home in Fruita, Colorado, on June 1, 2020.

Nelly was a homemaker, mother, grandmother, and wife. She leaves behind a legacy of love that will be carried through many generations to come. She was known for her generous spirit, passionate character, and unwavering love for her family. She was preceded in death by her son, Delano Garcia, and parents, Maria and Manuel Garcia.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Juan Rivera of Fruita; daughter, Patricia Garcia of Denver; son, Patrick Garcia of Fruita; daughter, Norma (Chris) Rivera of Fruita; son, Gilberto Garcia of Denver; daughter, Alicia Garcia of Virginia; son, Oscar Garcia of Fruita; daughter, Nayeli Garcia of Fruita; grandchildren, Esperanza, Francisco, Delano, Santiago, and Leticia of Fruita; and her great-grandchild, Kyro of Fruita. She is also survived by a large extended family.

Viewing will be at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on Monday, June 8 from 12 - 8:00 p.m. A Rosary and Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 9, at 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. respectively.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
JUN
9
Rosary
09:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
JUN
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
(970) 243-2450
