Marc Andrew Cadez

October 7, 1953 - April 15, 2019

"Mr. House of the Blue Lights", Marc Andrew Cadez, died of natural causes on Monday April 15, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Grand Junction, CO, to Charlotte Clymer Cadez and John E. Cadez on October 7, 1953. Marc attended St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School, Orchard Mesa Junior High, and graduated from Grand Junction High School.

He is survived by his sisters, Paulette Humphreys of Montrose; Alyse Cadez of Lewiston, ID, and Tracy Bullock of Scottsdale, AZ; brothers, Michael Cadez of Grand Junction, and Stephen Cadez of Montrose, and a multitude of nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. His dear friends were a big part of his life, and are too many to name.

Growing up on Orchard Mesa, in what was then more country, Marc and his siblings took advantage of the outdoors to play and explore, often running scared from the ditch rider!

A memorable and formative experience for Marc was getting his driver's license and then chauffeuring his grandfather, John Cadez, around town, learning about the family business, and eventually becoming a part of it.

Work at Central Distributing came early for all of the Cadez kids, helping with a variety of chores, from counting the bags of coins from vending machines, invoice collating, general cleanup, to working the cigarette tax stamping machine.

Marc was a well-known and respected business man in the community. He, along with his brothers, Michael and Stephen, continued and expanded the business started by his paternal grandfather, John Cadez. The family tradition of running Central Distributing Co. was passed through his father, John and Uncle James Cadez, to Marc and his two brothers. Eventually, Marc and his brothers purchased Central Distributing, and Marc became the General Manager of the Merchandise Division, always continuing to develop new partners and expand business. He was well known in the national merchandising community for his exceptional foresight in expansion and profitability across all product lines.

In the fall of 2000, he built his dream home and created an esthetically beautiful place where friends and family could gather, have fun, and share "war" stories. To this day, people all over the Valley remember Marc and his property as "Mr. Blue Lights", appreciating what he has created for all our enjoyment, and demonstrating his desire to share his vision and love.

In lieu of cards or flowers, please make donations in Marc's name to HopeWest Hospice.

