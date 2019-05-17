Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcheta Lockhart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marcheta Lockhart

October 28, 1923 - February 15, 2019

Marcheta Lockhart, loving wife, mother, grandmother, lover of music, and child of God, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019, in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was 95.

Marcheta was born on October 28, 1923, in Los Angeles, California to Richard and Mary Lawson. She spent her childhood in Oklahoma, and attended Central High School in Tulsa.

On October 28, 1942, Marcheta married William "Bill" Lockhart in Tulsa. During their years together, they resided in Monte Vista, Craig, Green Valley, Arizona, Battlement Mesa, and Mesa, before settling in Grand Junction. Marcheta worked as a homemaker and in the family furniture business in Craig. She also helped Bill in various Christian churches in four different states. Bill and Marcheta were long-time members of the First Christian Church in Craig, and later attended Orchard Mesa Christian Church. She was a member of the Ladies Recreation Club and participated in various musical activities in the community.

Marcheta enjoyed singing in the church choir and taught herself how to play the organ. Other favorite pastimes include playing bridge and other card games, cooking, entertaining, and traveling with Bill. She loved fishing for trout in the Hahn's Peak/Steamboat Lake, Colorado area and was the only one in the family to ever catch two fish on the pole at the same time.

Marcheta is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; daughters, Linda Lockhart and Nancy Grecian, and sons-in-law, Cris Luckett and Jim Grecian. She is survived by daughter, Billie Lockhart Luckett of Grand Junction; grandchildren, Kurt (Angelina) Laubhan, Laura (Patrick) Taylor, Luke Luckett, Jordan Luckett, Jennifer (Jack) Hicks, Jamie (Kyle) Taylor, and Julie (Joe) Bannigan, and 11 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on June 3, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Appleton Christian Church, 2510 I-70 Frontage Rd., Grand Junction, CO 81505. Prelude will begin at 10:00 a.m. and a reception will follow the service. Interment has taken place.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marcheta's name to HopeWest Hospice 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



