Marcia Doerr

Marcia Doerr passed away March 23, 2019, in Longmont, CO.

She was born in Worcester, MA, and raised in Dudley and Webster, MA. She carried throughout her life the ongoing love of the east coast and particularly her fondness for seafood.

She married Dr. Harold "Hal" Doerr and moved to Chicago, IL, where she worked for physicists in the Manhattan Project. Later, they settled in Grand Junction, CO where they raised their children. Her enjoyment of all things equestrian was shown by the many years of horseback riding lessons she gave to her children and others. She was very knowledgeable and taught the finer points of riding hunt seat (English) and show jumping. This led to many years of enjoyment with her children traveling and competing in horse shows.

In recent years she was fortunate to be able to live for a period of time in each town her children and grandchildren resided, allowing her to spend time with each child and grandchildren.

She is survived by three children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren: daughter, Janis M. Doerr, Colorado Springs, CO; son, Harold A. Doerr (Juli), Rapid City, SD, their children, Mike (Morgan), Kristen, and Kyle (Erin), and daughter, Marion K. Mallard, Longmont, CO, and her son, Harry Lee Alles.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hal, and daughter, Marcia Anne. A longtime traveling companion and friend, Lee Phillips, also preceded her in death.

A memorial service in Grand Junction, Colorado will be held at a later date.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019

