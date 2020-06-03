Marcos Antonio RoybalSeptember 19, 1982 - May 22, 2020A lifetime resident of Grand Junction, he grew up in Riverside and attended school locally.He is survived by children, daughter, Miranda Berends, son, Marcos Roybal Jr., and granddaughter, Aaliyah (his pride and joy). Marcos is also survived by mother, Lillian Lopez; sister, Petra Lopez; niece, Kiara; nephew, Elias; grandmother, Barbara Martinez; aunts, Anita Robles and Cristina Duran, and many cousins. Marcos shared a special relationship with his cousins, Cynda, Ramon, Marina, and Lucia.Marcos was preceded in death by father, Manuel Lopez of Sahuaripa, Sonora Mexico.Marcos was employed at Newcat Mfg. He was a hard worker, a fast learner, and very dependable. Through his trials and tribulations he never held a grudge and he took responsibility for his actions. He had many friends and will be remembered for his sense of humor, generosity, beautiful smile and his many tattoos which he wore with pride.He was loved by his family and will be dearly missed.Services will be Friday June, 5, at Brown's Chapel, 904 North 7th St., Grand Junction. Viewing starts at 10:00 a.m., followed immediately by a memorial, then Orchard Mesa Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.