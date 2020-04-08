Margaret Archuleta
January 16, 1938 - April 4, 2020
Margaret Archuleta, 82, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her home in Borger, TX.
She was born January 16, 1938, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Antonio and Julia Garcia. She spent most of her life in Grand Junction, Colorado, and then moved to Borger in March of 2011. She married Frank Archuleta in 1955 and they were married until his passing in April, 2010.
Margaret is survived by children, Joanna (Lonnie) West of Borger; Frank (Stephanie) Archuleta of Castle Rock, CO; Robert (Kim) Archuleta of Thornton, CO, and Chris (Carla) Archuleta of Grand Junction, CO; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial grave side service will be held at a later date in Grand Junction, CO, at the National Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 8, 2020