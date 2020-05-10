Margaret Catherine RoseDecember 1, 1948 - May 3, 2020Margaret Catherine Rose, age 71, died May 3, 2020, following a sudden illness.Margaret was born December 1, 1948, in Oakland, California to Horace and Dorothy Williams. The Williams Family settled in Vista, California. While attending Vista High School, she met and fell in love with Keith Rose. They married June 29, 1968.Marg, as she preferred to be called, graduated from the University of California at Davis with a Bachelor's Degree in English. She and Keith moved to Salt Lake City, Utah in 1971. They welcomed a son, Christopher, and a daughter, Erin, while living there.The Rose Family moved to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1981. Marg chose to stay home with her beloved children when they were young, returning to work when they started school. She worked as a medical transcriptionist for many years, a job she truly enjoyed.Marg was an avid reader all of her life and was usually reading several books at a time. She had an extensive home library, ranging from Shakespeare to Navy SEAL biographies. She also had a love for the outdoors, especially the ocean and athletics. Marg was an athlete most of her life and discovered tennis as an adult and fell in love! She played in many tennis leagues and tournaments over the years, making many friends in the tennis community.Marg is survived by her husband of nearly 52 years, Keith Rose; son, Christopher (Kathi) Rose, and daughter, Erin (Travis) Ballard. The greatest love of Marg's life was her family, above all, her grandchildren. She leaves behind Chandon, Kyler, Grace, Lizzie, Emma and Dawson. She loved nothing more than cheering her grandchildren on at their various sporting events and was without a doubt, their biggest fan.Her loss leaves a hole in our lives that will never be filled, but her legacy will live on in our love for each other.A private family service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marg's name to the Navy SEAL Foundation.