Margaret E. Lister, 89, of Fruita, CO, passed away peaccefully June 8, 2019, surrounded by family at HopeWest Care Center. Born September 17, 1929, at the family farm outside Norman, OK, to Arthur and Ellen Bruesch, she was the youngest of five children. Margaret married Malcolm R. "Bob" Lister December 27, 1953, in Grand Junction, CO. To this union they were blessed with four children, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Precededing her in death are her husband, Bob, in March 1998; her parents; sister, Mary Arnold, and brothers, Delbert and Tory. She is survived by her brother, Grant of Portland, OR, and lall of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, David and Terri Lister of Fruita; Briana Lister, and Greg Anoia, NOrah, Evelyn, and Taylor of Grand Junction; Brady and Valley Lister, Charlotte "Charlie" of Grand Junction; John Lister of Fruita; Barb Lister of Fruita; Jordan Lister and Carrie Schwartz of Moab, UT; Paul Lister of La Grande, OR; Kaytlin and Shelby Talbott, Sawyer and Paxon of Caldwell, ID, and Jon Liter of La Grande, OR.

