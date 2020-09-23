Margaret Grace Robb
December 12, 1942 - September 14, 2020
House lights down, Maggie Robb has left the theater of life and is now sharing ideas, deep conversation, and world changing creativity with her favorite authors and playwrights. Even more importantly, she is enjoying all of this in the company of her beloved husband, Jim, and is surrounded by other family and friends who predeceased her. There is no more pain or worry, just serenity.
Maggie passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She fought with the strength of every heroine she admired in plays and literature after suffering complications following surgery.
Maggie was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 12, 1942. She grew up in Grosse Pointe and Ann Arbor, Michigan, with a year in Lima, Peru while her father completed his Ph.D. The family owned a 56 ft. "ketch" that they sailed on Lake St. Clair for years. Maggie played the cello, when it was twice the size of her, competed on a synchronized swimming team in high school, and acted in plays.
A graduate of Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Maggie went on to receive her Bachelor and Master degrees from the University of Michigan, and extended her education as a Ph.D. student at the University of Colorado. She also studied Classical Theater at the University of California, Berkeley, on a National Endowment for the Humanities Grant. Additional post graduate work took place for her at the University of Iowa and the University of Denver.
Education was a paramount focus in her life, both as a learner and as a Professor of Speech and Theater at Colorado Mesa University for 24 years. While there she directed 35 main stage shows, produced an additional 25 shows, and contributed as a costume manager and actor.
Her partnership with her beloved therapy dog, Monty, was well known in the Grand Valley for their services to cancer and hospice patients. Ever faithful, Monty was by her side when she passed away.
A resident of Grand Junction for 42 years, Maggie was a member of the Brownson Memorial Fund, Reviewers Book Club, Reader's Festival, the James M. Robb Memorial Group, and St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. She was also involved in the American Association of University Professors, and the American Association of University Women.
Maggie is survived by children, Stephen S. Sullivan (Anna), Jennifer S. Mills (Ben), and Amy R. Scott (Tom), and grandchildren, Pryor Sullivan, Stewart Sullivan, Harriet Sullivan, Chloe Mills, Parker Mills, Lucy Scott, Andrew Scott, and Alexis Robb. She is also survived by brother, Joseph Sinclair (Lani), and sister, Suzanne Williams, as well as a niece, two nephews, and two cousins. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James M. Robb, sister, Marilynn Sinclair, step-son, James A. Robb, her parents, a cousin, and an aunt.
Family, friends, and her dog, Monty, were Maggie's greatest happiness in life.
An outdoor interment service will be held at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 3888 27 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, October 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Immediately following, will be an outdoor reception with refreshments. Feel free to bring a lawn chair for your comfort.
Contributions may be made to The Maggie G. Robb Theater Scholarship through the Colorado Mesa University Foundation, 1450 N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501. Online donations can be made to the scholarship at www.supportingcmu.com/maggie-g-robb-theater-scholarship
.