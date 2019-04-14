Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Harmon. View Sign

Margaret Helen Harmon

August 17, 1957 - January 3, 2019

Margaret Helen Harmon was born on August 17, 1957, in Delta, Colorado to John "Jack" and Ozella (Allmon) Shea and passed away on January 3, 2019, in Whitewood, South Dakota, quietly in her home from cancer complications, at the age of 61.

Margaret graduated from Delta High School in 1975. On August 8, 1981, she was married to Mitchell Harmon in Delta, Colorado. They moved to Lakewood, Colorado in 1987, operating a local business. They then moved to Whitewood, South Dakota, in 2004, where they lived until her passing. She loved to do jigsaw puzzles and work in her yard.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 38 years, Mitchell Harmon of Whitewood, South Dakota; twin sister, Mary Shea, and brother, Steve (Becky) Shea of Delta, Colorado; many nieces and nephews, and a host of cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Ozella Shea; brother, John Patrick Shea, and sisters, Kay Montgomery, and Marlene Shea.

A Celebration of Life for Margaret will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Mary's House, 14494 F Road Delta, Colorado.

