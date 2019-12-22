Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret LaRue Wooters. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret LaRue Wooters



January 26, 1925 - November 15, 2019



Margaret LaRue Wooters passed from this life November 15, 2019. She was 94 years old. Family and friends knew her as "LaRue" all her life. She was a homemaker and a lifelong resident of the Grand Valley area. She died at Mesa Manor Care Center in Grand Junction.



Margaret LaRue Walz was born January 26, 1925, in Grand Junction, CO to Rudolph Walz of Germany and Blanche Adell Criswell of Kansas. The couple had met and were married here in the Grand Valley. LaRue was the fifth of six children born to the marriage. She was the last surviving sibling. She and her family spent part of her childhood on Glade Park. As a young woman, LaRue lived briefly with older brother Elwood's family in the Richmond, CA area, where she worked helping with the WWII effort in "Rosie the Riveter" fashion, as did many young women of her generation.



LaRue graduated from Grand Junction High School. She married Nolan Dean Wooters, originally of Nebraska, on May 12, 1946, in the First Congregational Church in Grand Junction. Dean Wooters died February 25, 1981, in Grand Junction. LaRue did not marry again.



LaRue is survived by son, Dennis (Sherry) Wooters of Fruita; and daughters, Gayle Meyer, Barbara (Carson) Bell, and Janet (Paul) Popish, all of Grand Junction. She had 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.



LaRue had a green thumb and loved growing flowers. She planted, tended, weeded and harvested a prolific vegetable garden every summer for most of her adult life. Her canned tomato juice, green beans, and dill pickles were legendary favorites among her family and neighbors! She occasionally tried different, trendy recipes for wine from the grapes she grew, but these never satisfied her.



LaRue was handy with tools around the house, fixing things and even building a few pieces of furniture. She was very good at crochet, making intricate, colorful doilies-some were large and had to be starched and ironed for display on tables and couches. Many were works of art, but for LaRue crochet was "just a hobby" she really liked.



LaRue was a strong person who endured hardships in her life, as many people do. She did not complain. She loved playing card games with her grandkids, and they loved it, too. She very much enjoyed bowling and participated in league competition locally and tournaments in different cities for many years.



LaRue gave generously to many charities. She contributed to ChildFund International for over 37 years, sponsoring disadvantaged children and their families in different countries, with whom she exchanged letters.



Join LaRue's family in a memorial service on Friday, December 27, 10:00 a.m., at Callahan-Edfast Chapel, 2515 Patterson Road, Grand Junction.



Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, or online at



Callahan-Edfast Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.



Margaret LaRue WootersJanuary 26, 1925 - November 15, 2019Margaret LaRue Wooters passed from this life November 15, 2019. She was 94 years old. Family and friends knew her as "LaRue" all her life. She was a homemaker and a lifelong resident of the Grand Valley area. She died at Mesa Manor Care Center in Grand Junction.Margaret LaRue Walz was born January 26, 1925, in Grand Junction, CO to Rudolph Walz of Germany and Blanche Adell Criswell of Kansas. The couple had met and were married here in the Grand Valley. LaRue was the fifth of six children born to the marriage. She was the last surviving sibling. She and her family spent part of her childhood on Glade Park. As a young woman, LaRue lived briefly with older brother Elwood's family in the Richmond, CA area, where she worked helping with the WWII effort in "Rosie the Riveter" fashion, as did many young women of her generation.LaRue graduated from Grand Junction High School. She married Nolan Dean Wooters, originally of Nebraska, on May 12, 1946, in the First Congregational Church in Grand Junction. Dean Wooters died February 25, 1981, in Grand Junction. LaRue did not marry again.LaRue is survived by son, Dennis (Sherry) Wooters of Fruita; and daughters, Gayle Meyer, Barbara (Carson) Bell, and Janet (Paul) Popish, all of Grand Junction. She had 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.LaRue had a green thumb and loved growing flowers. She planted, tended, weeded and harvested a prolific vegetable garden every summer for most of her adult life. Her canned tomato juice, green beans, and dill pickles were legendary favorites among her family and neighbors! She occasionally tried different, trendy recipes for wine from the grapes she grew, but these never satisfied her.LaRue was handy with tools around the house, fixing things and even building a few pieces of furniture. She was very good at crochet, making intricate, colorful doilies-some were large and had to be starched and ironed for display on tables and couches. Many were works of art, but for LaRue crochet was "just a hobby" she really liked.LaRue was a strong person who endured hardships in her life, as many people do. She did not complain. She loved playing card games with her grandkids, and they loved it, too. She very much enjoyed bowling and participated in league competition locally and tournaments in different cities for many years.LaRue gave generously to many charities. She contributed to ChildFund International for over 37 years, sponsoring disadvantaged children and their families in different countries, with whom she exchanged letters.Join LaRue's family in a memorial service on Friday, December 27, 10:00 a.m., at Callahan-Edfast Chapel, 2515 Patterson Road, Grand Junction.Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, or online at joinstjude.org Callahan-Edfast Mortuary was in charge of arrangements. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.