Margaret "Ann" LessardMay 29, 1950 - August 21, 2020Margaret "Ann" Lessard, 70, passed away in Crawford, Colorado, on August 21, 2020. She was surrounded by her family.She was born May 29, 1950, to Sara Mary "Sally" Carr and Walter "Wayne" Bowling in Phoenix, Arizona.Annie spent her young childhood years in Florence, AZ. The family then moved to Goodyear, AZ, and she graduated from Aqua Fria High School. She attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequa, OK. Annie spent the last thirty years working and enjoying time with her friends in Green Valley, AZ.Annie had two incredible careers; real estate sales at Robson Communities - Quail Creek, and director of sales and events for Caterpillar, Inc. - Tinaja Hills Training Center. She was a perfectionist at her work, no matter the role. She truly loved the people she worked with, and those she met along the way.Annie was a Christian and loved the Lord with all her heart. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Adventures with her grandchildren were the absolute joys in her life. To say she was a "proud Grannie," is an understatement. She was an incredible hostess and loved entertaining, going out to a nice dinner and a movie, or staying home to read a good book. Annie was generous with her time and attention. She was an incredible mother, the best "Grannie Annie," and a true friend.Annie is survived by daughters, Liz Heidrick of Crawford, CO, and Susie (Eric) Bevan of Mesa, CO; sister, Barbara (Rex) Ahlquist of Creede, CO; grandchildren, Brady Todd (Claire), Lindsey Todd, Tristen Todd, Eli Sawatzky, Jackson Bevan, Heston Bevan, and Macy Bevan, and her first great-grandgrandson, Tate Clinton Todd, due the end of September.She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Melvin Michael "Mike" Bowling, and Thomas Wayne Bowling, and nephew, Sgt. Clinton Wayne Ahlquist.There will be a graveside memorial on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at The Garden of Memories, Crawford Cemetery. Reception to follow at the home of Liz Heidrick.Memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest, specifically the Delta County Team, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.