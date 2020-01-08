Margaret Skynear Letey
February 21, 1922 - January 5, 2020
Margaret was the first of four daughters born to Rudolph and Rosie Holekson in Coalmont, Colorado. After graduating high school in Silverton, Colorado, Margaret married Joe Skynear on March 21, 1940 in Aztec, NM. Margaret and Joe had two children, S.J. and Penny. After moving to Grand Junction, she began her career in the banking industry, which lasted over 30 years.
Following Joe's passing in 1970, Margaret spent her next years traveling internationally, and began a new hobby by taking up golf. She quickly excelled in the sport and accomplished two holes-in-one during her playing days. In 1982, Margaret married Al Letey and they started a new season of adventures together.
Margaret enjoyed spending her retirement years as a snowbird in Arizona, golfing, playing bridge, gardening, baking her famous potica bread, and spending time watching grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Annie Porter and Helen Collins; husband, Joe; husband, Al, and Al's son, Gary. She is survived by her sister, Rose (Fred) Hopping; son, S.J. Skynear (Natalie); daughter, Penny Teeters (Dennis); Al's daughter, Shari Sjerven (Jim); grandchildren, Jill (Dennis) Derrieux, Jamie Penry (Jeremy Pierce), and Sham Skynear; Al's grandchildren, Jeff Letey, Tyler Letey, Angela Dawson, and Tony Dawson; and great-grandchildren, Jamie (Nate) Robertson, Drew Derrieux, and Chase and Emme Penry.
A private family graveside memorial will be held on Friday, January 10. Family and friends are invited to gather at La Cabra Restaurant, 421 Brach Dr., at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 10, to celebrate Margaret's 97 well-lived years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO, 81506.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 8, 2020