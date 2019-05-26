Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marge Tolbert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marge (Basham) Tolbert

February 6, 1938 - May 14, 2019

Marge (Basham) Tolbert, 81, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Farmington, NM.

Marjorie Louise Tolbert was born on February 6, 1938 to Delbert Basham and Winnifred (Jimmie) Schropshire Basham in Buena Vista, Colorado. Marge married Don Pauly. They had three children, Kathy, Steve, and Andy.

In August of 1967, Marge married Kenneth Tolbert. She then gained two other children, Troy and Scott.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Barbara; her son, Andy Pauly, and grandson, Jamie Tolbert.

She is survived by her husband, Ken; daughter, Kathy George; son, Steve (Vicki) Pauly; son, Troy (Jane) Tolbert; grandchildren, Stephanie, Sean and Devin Pauly, Samantha (Tolbert) Crossley, and Wesley Tolbert., and ten great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Marge will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Calvary Chapel, 6925 East Main St. in Farmington, New Mexico.

Marge (Basham) TolbertFebruary 6, 1938 - May 14, 2019Marge (Basham) Tolbert, 81, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Farmington, NM.Marjorie Louise Tolbert was born on February 6, 1938 to Delbert Basham and Winnifred (Jimmie) Schropshire Basham in Buena Vista, Colorado. Marge married Don Pauly. They had three children, Kathy, Steve, and Andy.In August of 1967, Marge married Kenneth Tolbert. She then gained two other children, Troy and Scott.Marge was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Barbara; her son, Andy Pauly, and grandson, Jamie Tolbert.She is survived by her husband, Ken; daughter, Kathy George; son, Steve (Vicki) Pauly; son, Troy (Jane) Tolbert; grandchildren, Stephanie, Sean and Devin Pauly, Samantha (Tolbert) Crossley, and Wesley Tolbert., and ten great-grandchildren.A memorial service for Marge will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Calvary Chapel, 6925 East Main St. in Farmington, New Mexico. Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close