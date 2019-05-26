Marge (Basham) Tolbert
February 6, 1938 - May 14, 2019
Marge (Basham) Tolbert, 81, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Farmington, NM.
Marjorie Louise Tolbert was born on February 6, 1938 to Delbert Basham and Winnifred (Jimmie) Schropshire Basham in Buena Vista, Colorado. Marge married Don Pauly. They had three children, Kathy, Steve, and Andy.
In August of 1967, Marge married Kenneth Tolbert. She then gained two other children, Troy and Scott.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Barbara; her son, Andy Pauly, and grandson, Jamie Tolbert.
She is survived by her husband, Ken; daughter, Kathy George; son, Steve (Vicki) Pauly; son, Troy (Jane) Tolbert; grandchildren, Stephanie, Sean and Devin Pauly, Samantha (Tolbert) Crossley, and Wesley Tolbert., and ten great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Marge will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Calvary Chapel, 6925 East Main St. in Farmington, New Mexico.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 26, 2019